Lego Announces a $269.99 Ode to Arcade Classic Pac-Man

It has been 43 years since the release of the classic arcade game Pac-Man . In order to celebrate its anniversary, Lego recently announced a new premium set based on the 1980s Pac-Man. Reports claim that the 2,650-piece set is made to recreate a Pac-Man arcade cabinet. The machine is complete with an illuminating coin slot, a four-way joystick, and a mechanical chase. Do you wanna play it?

If we talk about the design of the Pac-Man machine, there is a crank on the side of the cabinet which players can easily turn to move the characters around the game’s maze. In addition to that, the set comes with a diorama of a statuette playing a smaller version of the arcade cabinet. On top of the cabinet, there are rotating versions of Pac-Man and the ghosts Blinky and Clyde.

The Lego Pac-Man Price is set to be $269.99 when it goes on general sale on June 4th. However, let me tell you that it’ll be available to Lego VIP members a couple of days earlier on June 1st. You must be wondering why the price is the same as Lego’s other recent video game tribute to the Nintendo Entertainment System after last year’s price rise. Lego specified that this Pac-Man machine is designed for people aged 18 and over. No doubt, it is the latest in a series of video game collaborations from Lego, which in addition to the NES console has also included a series of interactive Super Mario sets.