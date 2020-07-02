More than 400 companies have joined the Stop Hate for Profit campaign including Mars, Target, Ford, Adidas, Coca Cola, Unilever, and Starbucks. And now, Lego is the latest big name that joined an advertising boycott on social-media platforms. The company says that urgent action is necessary to end hate speech, discrimination, and misinformation.

Lego Joins an Advertising Boycott on Social Media

The company will stop advertising on all social media platforms for at least 30 days. The Danish toy company has announced that it will spend money on other channels.

Facebook said that it was teaming up with experts and civil rights groups to develop more tools to deal with hate speech. The artificial intelligence rooted out 90% of hate speech.

Lego’s chief marketing officer, Julia Goldin, said: “We are committed to having a positive impact on children and the world they will inherit. This includes contributing to a positive, inclusive digital environment free from hate speech, discrimination, and misinformation. The company would review its advertising on all social media platforms. We are confident that solutions exist, but urgent action is needed.”

The Danish toy company-Lego had already donated $4m (£3.2m) to combat racism, following Black Lives Matter protests.

Furthermore, the Wall Street Journal has also reported that on Tuesday, a meeting between a senior Facebook executive and marketing and advertising agencies failed to turn the tide.

