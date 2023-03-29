Lenovo Discontinues its Legion Gaming Phone Business: Source

Advertisement

Recently, there has been considerable chatter about Lenovo’s Legion gaming phone brand, with reports that the firm has decided to discontinue it. Luckily, we now have proof of what is actually going on.

According to a source, a Lenovo employee through a recent social media post asserted that the company has stopped all manufacturing of its gaming phone lineup. As a result, Lenovo was contacted by Android Authority for an official response. A spokeswoman for the company verified that the Legion phone division had indeed been discontinued.

It’s important to keep in mind that not all businesses are having trouble, even though this news may cause some people to worry about the gaming phone industry’s future. For instance, ASUS continues to flourish with its famous ROG Phone line and will introduce the ROG Phone 7 on April 13.

In this regard, a spokesperson from Lenovo said,

Lenovo is discontinuing its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation. As a leader in gaming devices and solutions, Lenovo is committed to advancing the gaming category across form factors, as well as focusing on where it can bring the most value to the global gaming community.

Despite certain challenges, some businesses are surviving in this competitive industry, including Xiaomi’s Black Shark range. It will be interesting to watch how the gaming phone market changes in the next years.

