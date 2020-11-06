Lenovo K12 Note with Huge 5,000mAh Battery Arrived: Price, Specifications





Lenovo K12 Note has been introduced in Saudi Arabia as a budget-friendly smartphone. It comes with a notch for the selfie camera in the display and a triple rear camera system. The smartphone is available in two color choices, with only one RAM and storage setup. Driven by an octa-core processor, Lenovo’s latest smartphone has relatively thick bezels all over. On the right side of the handset are all the buttons, and a fingerprint reader is on the back of the phone.

Lenovo K12 Note Specifications & Features

The Lenovo K12 Note dual-SIM (Nano) seems to be Android 10. The IPS TFT display has a 6.5 inch HD + (72 x1.600 pixels), an aspect ratio of 20:9, and an 87% screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone supports the Snapdragon 662 SoC and Adreno 610GPU.

The Lenovo new smartphone features a triple rear camera system with a 48-megapixel main f/1,7 lens sensor, a secondary 2-Megapixel sensor with an F/2.4 macro lens 2-megapixel tertiary f /2.4 lens sensor for images and video. At the front of the handset is the camera with an 8-megapixel f/2.2 lens for selfies and video calls.

The 12 GB of onboard storage is included in the Lenovo new smartphone and can be extended with up to 512 GB of MicroSD. The connectivity options are 4 G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. A 5,000mAh battery has been fitted for Lenovo with 20W fast charging. It is 165.21×75.73×9.18 mm in size and 200 grams in weight.

Lenovo K12 Note Price

The Lenovo K12 Note is priced for the lone 4 GB +128 GB edition is SAR 599 (approximately Rs 25,500). The smartphone is available in two colors: Green Forest and Blue Sapphire. It is currently available on the Axiom Telecom website in Saudi Arabia. But in the global market, availability is still not clear.

