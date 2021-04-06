Keeping its promise, Lenovo is revealing the key specs of the upcoming gaming phone, Legion 2 Pro, daily till its launch. The previous official renders revealed that the phone will come with Snapdragon 888 chipset. Moreover, the phone will have a 6.92-inch 144Hz E4 AMOLED display made by Samsung. The panel will have a 2460x1080px resolution. However now, the company has revealed more information about the coming phone.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro to Have Side pop-up 44MP Selfie Camera

The new teaser reveals that the phone will come with an unusual front-facing camera. Legion 2 Pro will have a 44MP pop-up camera but located at the side, so as to face you correctly while you’re gaming in the landscape.

The company also reveals that the main camera of the Legion 2 Pro will use OmniVision’s latest 1/1.32-inch OV64A sensor with 64MP resolution and resulting 16MP final images. It will be able to capture 4K at 120fps video and 8K at 30fps.

Lenovo also shared a teaser of the Legion 2 Pro’s dual-fan cooling system. It will feature twin-turbo fans. There will be a specially designed liquid cooling chamber between the fans to take the heat away from the chipset. The company also revealed that the Legion 2 Pro will come with a 5,500 mAh battery with 90W charging support.

Lenovo is having an event on April 8 to launch this true flagship device. So stay tuned for more updates.

