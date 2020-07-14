Lenovo Legion: A Gaming Phone with 144Hz Display & 90W Fast Charging

The Lenovo is all set to unveil the Legion on July 22 with the latest advantages of a 144 Hz display for playing games. The leaked video shows the first glimpse at Legion OS, based on Lenovo’s ZUI 12.

The official teaser says that the Legion brand is aimed at gaming hardware. In the past, the brand introduced the desktops and accessories and now phones for gaming. The 144 Hz displays are a common theme for the increased clarity in fast-paced games among the brand’s products.

Lenovo Legion: A Gaming Phone

In the video, we can see the Avengers-themed wallpapers that are paired with a widget which shows CPU and GPU clock speeds. In the settings, we can see the specs screen which gives you some choices.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. So, we can say that it will be the faster Plus version. But, I don’t know that the phone has a RAM of only 6 GB of LPDDR5. (C’Mon it is a gaming phone. Like Seriously?) Gaming phones should be backed by huge RAM capacity. Moreover, the internal storage is only 128 GB of UFS 3.0.

However, the phone is coming with some impressive specs such as the 90 W fast charging, which will charge a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone will be producing a rocking sound with the dual speakers of 65 mm drivers.

