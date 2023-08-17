We have already reported that Lenovo is entering the gaming handheld market with a device called the Legion Go. The device has already appeared in leaks revealing the specs of the handheld. Now, the latest report has provided numerous images of the Lenovo Legion Go. The Lenovo Legion Go looks like it combines parts of the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch into one device. The most obvious reason for this is the fact that the Legion Go comes with detachable controllers.

Lenovo Legion Go Leaked Images Revealed Detachable Controllers

Check Also: Lenovo Discontinues its Legion Gaming Phone Business: Source

The Lenovo Legion Go looks like a Nintendo Switch, being all dressed in black, and having some visible heft and substance to it. The Legion Go handheld apparently has an 8-inch display. The images revealed a kickstand and additional trigger buttons on the rear of the main unit.

The Lenovo Legion Go controllers have a lot more going on than typical Nintendo Switch joy-cons, with a wheel visible on the back side of the right controller. According to the source, there is also a headphone jack and a microSD slot built into the Legion Go. There will be two USB-C ports, a power button, and a volume control. Some reports are claiming that the display will be of the touchscreen variety.

As far as its pricing is concerned, obviously, it will be a pricy beast. Most likely, the device will come with an AMD Phoenix 7040-series APU. Lenovo itself has not revealed any information regarding this yet. But we will get more details about it in the near future.

See Also: Lenovo is Working on Windows PC Gaming Handheld “Legion Go”