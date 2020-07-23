Lenovo Legion new gaming phone has side pop-up camera

The niche on the mobile phone market is pretty packed, and a new rival has just joined the ring: the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel, part of the series that already has plenty of gaming laptop. The newly released phone is definitely remarkable, as compared to other gaming phones, as it has a side-mounted pop-up display, every phone ‘s highest charging speed to date at 90W and an all-rounder.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel specs

The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel has a 6.65-inch screen, with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 and a refresh rate of 144Hz, sounding like games would look fine on it.

The processor here is a new Snapdragon 865 Plus, supported by either 12GB or 16GB RAM based on what you’re choosing and that will ensure super-fast processing. The 865 Plus sports an integrated 5 G modem, so you can take advantage of the super-fast connection.

In terms of battery size, here you look at 5,000mAh, consisting of two 2,500mAh batteries. It will power up at a massive 90W which is the quickest we’ve ever seen on a smartphone, and even faster than some Oppo phones’ 65W, so it’ll get you back to complete in no time..

The front-facing pop-up camera is 20MP (apparently this strange side-placement is because the phone is built to be primarily horizontally held) and on the back there is a 64MP snapper connected to another undefined sensor. These rear cameras are in the center of the handset, not at the top as is the case for most apps, which is a peculiar location.

Ultimately, Lenovo says the handset has ultrasonic trigger buttons which may perform in a similar way to the physical trigger buttons of the Black Shark 3 Pro to improve gameplay. If the specs do the phone justice, this might be one of the best gaming phones around – we ‘re going to make sure that in our review we check it thoroughly so you know if it merits that title.