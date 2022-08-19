Lenovo Legion Y70 Debuts As Company’s First Phone With Snapdragon 8+Gen 1

The Legion Y70 by Lenovo is the first smartphone by the company with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Lenovo Legion Y70 is one of the flagship Lenovo smartphones that belongs to the Legion gaming family. The best part about it is that it comes with more straightforward aesthetics without skimping on top-tier performance.

Lenovo Legion Y70 Specs, Features & Price

The all-new handset by the company comes with a 6.67” OLED screen and a 144 Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it boasts up to a 1500 Hz touch sampling rate. The handset comes with a single punch hole in the center for the selfie camera and while the fingerprint scanner is embedded in the power key. The smartphone is quite thin and sleek with just 7.99 mm in its base. The interesting part is that the company has managed to cram “up to 10 layers” of cooling solutions, including several graphite sheets, and the biggest VC on the market which is 5,047 sq. mm with just 0.55 mm thickness.

It is the first ever phone by Lenovo to have Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset which is considered to be a natural improvement over the non-Plus variant in the Legion Y90. in addition to that, it is coupled with UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM. The Lenovo smartphone comes in three combinations – 8/128 GB, 12/256 GB, and 16/512 GB. If we talk about the cameras, they are quite impressive. The main one is 50 MP, the secondary is a 13 MP ultra-wide-angle with 120-degree FoV together with a 2 MP depth sensor. Moreover, the selfie camera is sported to be 16 MP.

Legion Y70 comes with a 5,100 mAh battery capacity and supports 68W fast charging. It has also introduced some smart features that monitor the cell’s life and charging patterns to protect the battery for a longer time. In addition, the software is ZUI 14 and we can only hope it has Android 12 underneath. The smartphone being part of a gaming family means it gets some cool accessories as well. The company has introduced a protective case with cooling capabilities, an air cooler similar to Asus’ AeroActive product, and attachable shoulder triggers as well.

The highly anticipated Legion Y70 is up for pre-order at the company’s website in China in three colors including Black, White, and Red. However, the latter is only available with the most expensive memory choice. Legion Y70 Price begins from CNY3,299, which is about $485. The phone is expected to remain exclusive to China.

