Lenovo Legion Y700 release date leaked

The release date of the Lenovo Legion Y700 appears to have been confirmed in fresh promotional teaser released by the Chinese OEM. A product launch event is expected on February 28th. The event include not just the Legion Y700 tablet launch, but also the Y90 smartphone and a variety of gaming laptops.

The image has the Lenovo Legion logo, which can also be seen on the smartphone’s photo. Lenovo has already previewed the gaming smartphone’s design in a video. For enhanced ergonomics, it has a dual camera system in the center of the smartphone.

Specifications of Y700

The tablet will have an 8.8-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will feature a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The tablet will have an Ultra Wide Viewing mode that allows users to choose between 16:10, 16:9, or 21:10 aspect ratios. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor and will have two speakers.

Fortunately, Lenovo has revealed practically every detail about the Legion Y700 tiny gaming tablet, with the exception of the pricing, which is estimated to be about $400.

It is unknown whether the Lenovo Legion Y700 tablet will be available outside of China, while the Y90 smartphone is expected to be launched internationally.