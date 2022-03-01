Lenovo ThinkPad X13s will be powered with Snapdragon

While there are a lot of announcements at Mobile World Congress, some of them are predictable. Lenovo will unveil the ThinkPad X13s Gen 1, a new ThinkPad X1 Extreme, a ThinkPad T14, ThinkPad T14s, and even some new P-series notebooks in Barcelona. There are a handful other ThinkBooks as well.

This machine aims to keep the ThinkPad quality while adding best-in-class mobility, 5G network access, and long battery life to the popular business laptop family. This always-on idea is powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 CPU.

Qualcomm’s third big effort into the category. It comes at a time when Apple’s in-house chip manufacture has given way to its own ARM-based laptop CPUs, which have delivered some impressive performance results. Qualcomm is aiming to accomplish the same with a Windows 11 Pro-based laptop that incorporates mobile performance games.

Specifications of Lenovo ThinkPad X13s

With a low-power 13.3-inch 16:10 1920×1200 (FHD+) display that is also anti-glare, the laptop has a familiar style. The X13s’ top and bottom covers are constructed of 90% certified recycled magnesium and are finished in “Thunder Black.”

When you’re at or away from the screen, the presence-detection feature may wake or dim the display, as well as secure data from anyone peering over your shoulder.

The physical interfaces are limited to two USB-C ports, an audio jack, and a SIM card slot for the 5G support card. The X13s is available with up to 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

We’ve encountered a few laptops with similar runtimes in battery testing, including a few WOA models like the Lenovo Flex 5G. But that’s a small group, and we’ll have to wait and see how the ThinkPad X13s performs when we have a chance to test it.