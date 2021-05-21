Less Worries, More Trust: OPPO Support Is Here for You

Have you ever been frustrated with these problems? Have no idea of which model perfectly meets your needs? Afraid of being charged unreasonably when replacing spare parts? Or worry about privacy safety when repairing? Now with trustworthy services OPPO is offering, you can get problem fixed immediately.

For travelers

International Warranty Service： OPPO has taken the lead to launch IWS and for designated devices, you can enjoy warranty, repair and software upgrade services at authorized service centers over 59 countries/regions.

Self-service within your reach

Service Hotline： When you forget how to set the desktop layout, adjust screen-off gestures, or want to know more information about new products, you can find the answer via service hotline.

Website FAQs：In the FAQs on webpage, the questions you may care or recent hot topics can be found out.

Service E-mail： If you have any suggestions or questions, feel free to send an email to OPPO mailbox.

Care you care in the process of repair

Original Spare Parts：Only the original spare parts are used for repairing at OPPO service centers.

Price transparency： The prices of spare parts are clearly displayed on the official website and the service centers.

Face to face Repair：To ease your concerns, you can choose to sit in front of the repair engineer and watch the entire repair process at the upgraded service centers.

Information Security：OPPO strictly abides by the General Data Protection Regulation to protect users’ privacy.

For your daily use

Power Project：Enjoy free mobile charging service at any OPPO service center.

Free Protective Film：Free mobile phone protective film several times each year.

A warm reminder is that available services vary from region to region, please consult local service center for specific services.

We care for Our Family!

Given the current situation of COVID and with the daily rise of cases, OPPO has taken steps to look after the safety of its staff and users. OPPO has recently launched a new initiative under which excellent quality masks are given for free every time an OPPO user enters the the store. OPPO cares for your safety and being the leading brand that focuses on quality, OPPO has also particularly focused on professionally training their staff on maintaining strict SOPs. With these steps OPPO promises to create a safer and better environment.

One of the customers said “I am glad OPPO takes such initiatives that focus on creating a safe community for its users. Being a leading smart device brand, which provides quality goods is one thing but being a socially responsible brand simultaneously is another and it is safe to say that OPPO has out done itself in both the areas. No doubt, it is a great step taken by OPPO. When I asked why they have to take such safety measures their reply simply was; We care for our family.”

OPPO support aims to ease users’ troubles and meet the increasingly diverse needs of users on the whole experience process. OPPO will uphold the core faith of “care you care, within your reach” and constantly upgrade the services it provides.