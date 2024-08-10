Let Your Caller Catch Your Vibe With Zong My Status

In today’s progressing world, communication is more than just words. It’s about expression and connecting with people around us on a deeper level. Zong is always ahead in offering innovative solutions. Recently, it has introduced an amazing service that allows you to share your thoughts and feelings even before a call connects. With Zong My Status, you can now set a status that your callers can hear before you pick up the phone. It gives you the perfect platform to greet your loved ones or share a special message.

What is Zong My Status?

Zong My Status is a personalized service that allows you to set a status message that will be heard by anyone who calls you. It can be a special greeting for your friends, a joke to lighten the mood, or a heartfelt message for a loved one. This feature is perfect for people looking to add a unique touch to their calls or to keep their network updated with their latest thoughts and feelings.

There are flexible subscription options for the My Status service:

Daily Subscription:

Send SUB or 1 to 6009

or to Write your status and send it to 6009

Dial *6009#

Dial 6009

Monthly Subscription:

Send 2 to 6009

Service Details and Charges

Daily Charges: Rs. 1.5 + Tax

Rs. 1.5 + Tax Content Charges: None

None SMS Charges: No charges apply when sending SMS to 6009

Additional Features

You can review top statuses by sending TOP to 6009 .

to . Set a specific status for a particular contact by sending P followed by the number and your message (e.g., P 3123456789 Hello ).

followed by the number and your message (e.g., ). To review all your current statuses, send REVIEW to 6009.

Deactivation

If you want to unsubscribe from the service, simply send UNSUB to 6009.

Both prepaid and postpaid Zong customers can enjoy this service. However, the character limit is 160 for Latin characters and 70 for non-Latin characters. So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe today and start making every call a reflection of who you are. For more details, visit the Zong My Status website.