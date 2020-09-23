Yesterday, both in the UK and continental Europe, we came across the news that the Google Pixel 5 being listed at various retailers. However, today early in the morning, we came to know about the full leaked specs of the Google Pixel 5. Well, it is important to mention that Germany is first country that surfaced the leaked specs online. The phone will be unveiled officially on September 30.

Lets have a trip and see what we will get to experience in the Google Pixel 5. The memory of the the Pixel 5 will ship with 8GB of RAM while base model has 128GB of internal storage. The phone will have a 6-inch 1080×2340 OLED screen with 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR support, the screen will be protected by Gorilla Glass 6. On the back of the phone, there is a fingerprint sensor, so not under-display.

Let’s Dive in the Full Leaked Specs of Google Pixel 5

The upcoming phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset plus it will not have the flagship-grade Snapdragon 865 or 865+.So, we can expect a lower performance from the device. Moreover, the phone will also not be supporting the mmWave 5G, parhaps only Sub-6 networks will be functional.

The Pixel 5 will have only one SIM slot, but dual-SIM functionality can be achieved via eSIM. Users will also get to enjoy stereo speakers, spectral and flicker sensors, three mics, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, and 5G in the upcoming phone.

Two cameras, a 12.2 MP f/1.7 main sensor with dual pixel PDAF and 1.4um pixel size, with OIS and EIS are placed on the back of the phone having a 77-degree field-of-view. In addition to that, there is also an ultrawide cam having a 16 MP sensor, 107-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture, and 1.0um pixel size.

There is an 8 MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, and 83-degree field-of-view on the front of the phone in the hole-punch. The primary camera is capable to record the 4K video at 60fps, 1080p at 240fps, while you will be able to shoot videos at 1080p30 with the help of front-shooter. The frame of the phone is 100% recycled aluminum

Moreover, Pixel 5 is IP68 water and dust resistance is certified. From day one, the phone will run Android 11 out of the box. The phone will ship with wired headphones in the box but in some countries. The phone will be available in two color options-green and black. Its weighs 151g and is 8mm thick.

The power-house of the phone carries 4,080 mAh large battery with the support of an 18W brick.Interstingly, you will find both wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.

