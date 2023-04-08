Let’s Have A Look At Newly Leaked iPhone 15 Pro High-Quality Renders

We are always excited to talk and learn about upcoming iPhones and the amazing features that Silicon Giant, Apple brings with its highly anticipated iPhone series every year. Nowadays, a lot of rumors have been swirling regarding iPhone 15 series. Back in February, we got our hands on some rough CAD-based renders of the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro. After that, a new color option dubbed ‘hero color’, a deep red surfaced online. Today, we are excited to share a new set of renders of the iPhone 15 Pro with you all. Guess what? These newly leaked renders came from the same source however, they are much more polished, and of extremely high quality. So here’s our best glimpse yet at Apple’s next high-end smartphone, iPhone 15 Pro due to launch in September.
New iPhone 15 Pro Renders Reveal The Design Details
The iPhone 15 Pro will boast a titanium frame, with a rounder-edged design. It will hopefully put to rest users’ concerns regarding the current models and their sharp edges. In addition to that, the size of the individual camera protrusions is also expected to grow once more with an overall thicker bump. The point worth mentioning here is that the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a smaller camera protrusion in order to house a periscope zoom lens. According to a few rumors, the iPhone 15 Pro cameras will come with “an all-new sensor technology that has the capability to capture more light and reduce overexposure or underexposure in certain settings”.
In addition to that, it is quite clear from the renders that iPhone 15 models will come with USB-C ports, however, the fastest charging is tipped to be limited to USB-C cables certified by Apple. Let me tell you that the volume and mute buttons are tipped to be haptic. Rumors claim that they’ll have two haptic engines dedicated to emulating a button press. Moreover, the mute toggle will also be a haptic button, instead of a sliding switch.
The bezels of 15 Pro will measure 1.55mm from all sides. In addition to that, the screen glass will have a subtle curvature that will transition seamlessly into the titanium frame. It looks similar to the back glass. The thinner bezels of the handset will make it slightly narrower than its predecessor. However, the notable thing here is that the screen size will stay the same while the new model will measure 146.47 x 70.46 x 8.24 mm.
The iPhone 15 Pro color options include ‘hero’ deep red color, white, Space Black, and gold. There had been no words regarding iPhone 15 Price yet. Let’s wait and watch what comes next.
