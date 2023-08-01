Let’s Try Out This WhatsApp Trick To Improve Photo/Video Quality

Most of the time whenever we send WhatsApp Photos or videos, their quality is affected. The messaging platform usually compresses the images and videos when they are saved and sent. Compressing actually makes it easier for the device to send. However, comfort sacrifices the quality of the images for speed. In this blog, I am going to share a very simple WhatsApp trick to boost the quality of images and videos sent on the messaging app. The point worth mentioning here is that the photo/video will still be compressed to a smaller size if it has been taken in 4k. Let’s just get started.

Follow These Simple Steps To Make Use Of This WhatsApp Trick

Tap on the ‘Settings’ button in the bottom right corner of the WhatsApp app.

Tap on ‘Storage and Data’ and then scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Find ‘Media Upload Quality’

You will see three options including Auto, Data Saver & Best Quality. The app usually displays ‘Auto (recommended)’ if the user has never changed the settings.

Tap on ‘Best quality’ to enable the highest quality images and videos. However, let me tell you that it will use more data and will take a longer time to send.

