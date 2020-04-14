After getting some information about the LG Velvet device, the company has surprised its users by launching a flip phone, Folder 2. The phone is specially designed for people who can’t afford the expansive ones. The newly launched phone is quite simple to use and affordable. Let’s have a look at the specs first.

LG Folder 2 Flip Phone Unveiled-Check out its Specs Here

LG Folder 2 has come with the Snapdragon 210 SoC. Moreover, it has 1 GB RAM and 8GB of storage. The flip phone has come with two displays. One is a 2.8″ QVGA primary screen and a secondary 0.9″ monochrome panel to display notifications for texts and calls.

The phone has come with SOS Key and Hotkey buttons. The SOS key is located at the back to make a call quickly on a pre-registered number by pressing it three times within 1.5 seconds. Not only this but it also shares your location with the number through a text message.

On the other hand, the Hotkey is placed on the front above the call button. This key lets you summon AI voice service or start the call recording function. Furthermore, you will also see a 2MP camera on the back as well.

Overall, the phone weighs 127 grams. Other important specs include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity. Moreover, the phone comes with a 1,470 mAh battery. It is available in two colours – White and New Platinum Grey.

As far as its price is concerned, Folder 2 will cost $160. The availability in other markets in not known yet.