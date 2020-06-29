Recently, an AT&T subsidiary has launched a new budget smartphone Harmony 4 made by popular tech-firm LG. The subsidiary’s name is Cricket Wireless which provides prepaid services to over 10 million users. The smartphone runs on Android 10.0 which is the latest operating system.

LG Harmony 4: The New Most Affordable Smartphone?

Harmony 4 is a sequel model to LG Harmony 3 which was released back in 2019. The new smartphone is an upgraded model with an updated modern design and plenty of improved specifications. As it is a budget model so we shouldn’t expect some mind-blowing and extra-ordinary whooping features.

Now if we talk about the price, the smartphone can be ordered from Cricket wireless for only $139.99. The device is available in just one color that Titan.

Specs and Features: