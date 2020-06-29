LG Harmony 4: The New Most Affordable Smartphone?
Recently, an AT&T subsidiary has launched a new budget smartphone Harmony 4 made by popular tech-firm LG. The subsidiary’s name is Cricket Wireless which provides prepaid services to over 10 million users. The smartphone runs on Android 10.0 which is the latest operating system.
Harmony 4 is a sequel model to LG Harmony 3 which was released back in 2019. The new smartphone is an upgraded model with an updated modern design and plenty of improved specifications. As it is a budget model so we shouldn’t expect some mind-blowing and extra-ordinary whooping features.
Now if we talk about the price, the smartphone can be ordered from Cricket wireless for only $139.99. The device is available in just one color that Titan.
Specs and Features:
The new handset from LG operates on Android 10 as an operating system and has a beautiful design for a budget handset. A source from LG told that Harmony 4 is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, however, the chipset maker isn’t mentioned.
The new smartphone has a large 6.1-inch display with 720 x 1560 pixels. In terms of space, it offers 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of expandable storage space, a 3.5 mm headset jack, and a fine 3,500 mAh battery.
On its glowing backside, the LG Harmony 4 installed a fingerprint scanner and a dual-camera (13 MP + 5 MP super-wide-angle). The selfie camera of the phone has a resolution of 8 MP.