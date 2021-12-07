Earlier this year, LG announced to shut down its smartphone business in order to focus more on other profitable businesses. However, the company promised three years of OS updates to its most recent flagship phones in order to extend their life cycle. But now, LG is shutting down its developer website. Starting the new year, the Korean tech giant will no longer provide keys to unlocking bootloaders.

LG is Shutting down its Developer Website

See Also: LG’s Latest Foldable Display Tech Promises to Reduce Screen Creasing

The company has announced this on the developer website saying that the company will terminate it and “all information provided on the website and issuing the bootloader unlock key will not be available” after December 31, 2021. The company also said that it will destroy all the personal information available on the website server.

So if you plan on keeping your LG phone a bit more and you would like to root it or install a custom ROM, now is your last chance to get the key for the bootloader. After all, if you are a diehard LG fan, this is probably your best bet at keeping your handset relevant for longer.

Check Also: RIP LG: The Company Officially Closes its Smartphone Business