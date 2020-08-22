LG has just unveiled an entry-level smartphone for the ones who cant afford the expensive phones. LG K31 is the new phone with Entry-level Specs. The price of the phone is also not high. The key highlights of the phone are a 5.7-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras and a 3,000 mAh battery. Let’s have a look at the other key specs of the phone.

LG K31 is Now Official with Entry-level Specs

First of all, the phone has a plastic body. It has an 18.9:9 panel. It has a 5MP front selfie camera to take selfies. At the back, there are two cameras – 13MP primary shooter with PDAF alongside a 5MP ultrawide snapper with a 120° field of view. Moreover, the phone has a P22 SoC. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Fortunately, you can also expand the storage using a microSD card.

Interestingly, the phone runs on Android 10 with LG’s UX on top. It has a 3,000 mAh battery which charges over the dated micro USB standard. Other notable features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, headphone jack and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left-hand side.

As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, it will sell for $150 in the US. The pricing and availability in the other markets are not known yet. But we will update you once we will get more information about it. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

Source: GSMArena