LG K42 is Here: With A Unique Back Design

LG has created an elegant way to improve the popularity of smartphone design in 2020. The LG K42 model is Introduced with new design. The style is quite common as you can see, but the backside is quite unique. There seems to be some type of film or sticker on the back of the cover called the Special Wave Pattern by LG. Therefore, just this very sticker, its color, and its style can be quickly revamped.

Actually, the smartphone price has not yet been revealed yet, but it probably should be an affordable device. The MediaTek Helio P22 SoC comes with a wide panel diagonal of 6.6 inches, but only with HD+ resolution. LG Seems Focused on the Series of Devices with Unusual Designs. The phone also has 3 GB RAM with 64 GB of flash storage, the front-panel camera (8 megapixels), and the main quad camera with 13, 5, 2, and 2-megapixel sensors, also device have a 4000-mAh battery.

LG WING IS PART OF THE EXPLORER PROJECT LINE, MORE IS COMING

The LG K42 smartphone’s dimensions are 165 x 76,7 x 8,4 mm and its weight is 184 g. Luckily USB-C is still included here, and Bluetooth 5.0 is available as well. The water protection according to the MIL-STD-810 G standard is one of the key features of the smartphone. Also, a Fingerprint scanner fitted at the side of the device.

This year, the market was rocked by an unusual LG Wing Smartphone. Thanks to the swivel display hidden behind the main screen it offers a special user experience. This does not mean that the device looks terrible with this layout, but it is open to debate and the advantages that the users will get from it are still unknown. LG’s marketing may work tirelessly to ensure the customer of the usefulness of purchasing a $1000 strange smartphone.

LG Wing’s release did not stop the series of strange devices launched by the company. It is mentioned that the latest device will be used in an Explorer Project new line of LG gadgets. The aim of such obsolete devices is “to discover new ways to communicate with mobile devices and to concentrate on the constantly evolving needs and expectations of today’s customers.”

“The Wing will be the innovative newest smartphone with a different shape and innovative technology that typical smartphones can not have,” LG claimed.

