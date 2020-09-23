LG K71: Mid-Range Stylo device with Large Display Size

LG South Korean tech giant launched newest mid-range smartphone LG K71. It has a full HD+ screen, triple rear camera setup, and an octa-core processor. The smartphone is comparatively thick bezel and is provided with a stylus pen that can be inserted into your mobile if it’s not required.

The LG K71 comes with a single RAM and storage device and has a button for the Selfie camera. The company did not share the device cost, and it is not clear when it is coming to all global markets.

LG K71: Specifications Details

The LG K71, with the custom UI of LG in the runs on Android 10. The 6.8 “full HD+ U-notch design with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio is shown on the device. It is covered on all sides by thick bezels. moreover, the smartphone is powered by the octa-core medium Helio P35 SoC (MT6765) and contains 4 GB RAM.

A main 48 Megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor are given in the rear camera setup of the LG K71. You have a sensor of 32 megapixels in a notch on the selfie camera. The LG K71 is fitted 128 GB space and can also increase with a MicroSD card. Wi – fi, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE, and GPS options are available for connectivity, and USB Type- C port for charging in the device.

In the back of the horizontal camera module, there is also a fingerprint sensor, which is flush with the back wall. It comes with the dedicated button Google Assistant and it is 171.4×77.7×8.7 mm in length and weighs 220 g. There’s a 4000 mAh battery inside, but the lack of fast charging is a little drawback as almost all mid-range has built with fast charging technology.

Dual speakers with DTS: X 3D Surround support is included in the LG K71. For taking notes or drawings, you have a stylus pen for your smartphone.

LG K71: Availability & Color Details

The phone is for sale in Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Panama. The Holo Titan and Holo White are available two color options.

However, Pricing and availability for Pakistan are still not clear, need to wait official announcement for further details.

