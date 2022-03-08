We already know that LG has expanded its OLED manufacturing plant to expand its production. The reports were claiming that LG took this decision to facilitate Apple by providing OLED panels for Apple’s future iPads. Now, the latest reports have claimed that LG Display is currently developing two models of OLED panels that it aims to supply to Apple’s iPads launching in the future.

LG Display Developing two OLED Panels for Apple’s Future iPads

The Elec reported that LG Display is developing 12.9-inch and 11-inch models. The company was the exclusive developer of the 12.9-inch model. On the other hand, Samsung Display is also working on developing its own version for the 11-inch model.

Apple is planning to apply a two-stack tandem structure for the OLED panels it will use for future iPad models. The first iPads to sport OLED panels are expected to launch in 2024. Two-stack tandem OLED panels have two emission layers instead of one used in single stack OLED panels. This allows these panels to have double the brightness and a four times longer life span compared to single stack OLED panels.

The company is also planning to apply low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistors (TFT) on these panels. This technology is currently widely used in OLED panels of flagship smartphones by Apple and Samsung that offers a 120Hz variable refresh rate.

LG Display is likely handling more iPad OLED projects as it has more experience in manufacturing OLED panels as compared to Samsung Display.

To compete with LG or increase the OLED production, Samsung Display just started the development of its own two-stack tandem structure tech.

Check Also: LG Expands Production Capacity as Talk of a Future OLED iPad Continues