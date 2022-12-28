Advertisement

The cameras of many high-end smartphones nowadays rely heavily on computational imaging for some telephoto shots. However now, LG is planning to change that with its new optical Telephoto zoom camera technology. The company will unveil it at CES 2023 in early January.

LG Teases a Smaller Smartphone Camera Module with true Optical Telephoto Zoom

The company teased that the technology paves the way for improved image quality for zoom captures. The module’s compact design will also free up more space inside the phone. Moreover, it will allow phone makers to remove the ugly camera bump found on many of today’s top handsets.

According to the Digital trends, most existing smartphone cameras enable optical zoom only in specific magnifications, with inferior digital zoom applied to other magnification ranges. It also means that the phone needs separate camera modules for each of those specific magnifications. As a result, a multi-lens device formed.

LG’s module, on the other hand, zooms smoothly between the 4x and 9x range. It will allow for a continuous high-quality optical image that avoids any of the degradations you get with digital zooms.

LG says it developed the technology by integrating the telescopic camera functions found on DSLR and mirrorless cameras.

The tech company is working closely with Qualcomm to promote the adoption of its next-generation camera module. This technology has been optimized for the new premium Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip coming soon to flagship Android handsets. Apple is also a customer of LG and so could conceivably use the new technology for 2023’s iPhone 15.

As for the competition, Sony has already incorporated a similar technology for the 3.5x to 5.2x zoom lens on its flagship Xperia 1 IV phone.

No other company has revealed any information about the use of this technology. We will soon get to know which companies will use this technology in their future devices.

