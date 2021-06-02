We all know that LG has shut down its smartphone business. Now, the company has decided to wrap up its one more service. LG Shuts Down the payment service, LG Pay, it launched for its own smartphones. The message is now visible on the LG Pay website.

LG Shuts Down its LG Pay Payment Service

See Also: RIP LG: The Company Officially Closes its Smartphone Business

There’s no exact date for LG Pay’s shutdown, but those using LG Pay can always switch to Google Pay on their LG handsets. However, the magnetic stripe feature that LG Phones supported on LG Pay would no longer be supported on Google Pay.

LG Said,

Thank you for being a valued customer of LG Pay! We regret to inform you that LG Pay will be phasing out and discontinued over the remainder of 2021. More specific details will follow.

LG first launched its own payment service back in 2017 to rival Google and Samsung’s payment apps. In 2018, the service trickled down to newer mid-range devices and it was not until the summer of 2019 that the payment service would launch in the United States with support for magnetic stripe terminals.

Source: GSMArena

Check Also: LG Rollable Phone Rainbow will be sold to employees as LG quits Smartphone Industry



