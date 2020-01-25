These LG Phones are Getting Android 10 Update
Google has revealed the Android 10 operating system last year. Since after its launch, many smartphone manufacturers start updating their flagships with the latest OS. Just like other manufacturers, LG has also brought the updates in many of its devices. Now, LG has revealed the roadmap of its phones who are getting Android 10 update in 2020. Currently, LG G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ 5G have received the latest version of Android.
These LG Phones are Getting Android 10 Update in 2020
LG Italy has revealed in a press release about the plan of bringing the Android 10 in its devices. The plan includes Android 10 with LG’s UX 9.0 to nine more devices in 2020. The devices that are getting the Android 10 update are V40 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, K50S, K50, K40S, G8X ThinQ, G8S ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, and Q60. All these devices will get the update in this year.
Here is the schedule when the above-mentioned devices will get the Android 10 update.
February 2020
- LG V50 ThinQ
Q2 2020
- LG G8X
Q3 2020
- LG G7
- G8S
- V40
Q4 2020
- LG K50S
- K40S
- K50
- Q60
