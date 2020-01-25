Google has revealed the Android 10 operating system last year. Since after its launch, many smartphone manufacturers start updating their flagships with the latest OS. Just like other manufacturers, LG has also brought the updates in many of its devices. Now, LG has revealed the roadmap of its phones who are getting Android 10 update in 2020. Currently, LG G8 ThinQ and V50 ThinQ 5G have received the latest version of Android.

These LG Phones are Getting Android 10 Update in 2020

LG Italy has revealed in a press release about the plan of bringing the Android 10 in its devices. The plan includes Android 10 with LG’s UX 9.0 to nine more devices in 2020. The devices that are getting the Android 10 update are V40 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, K50S, K50, K40S, G8X ThinQ, G8S ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, and Q60. All these devices will get the update in this year.

Check Also: LG Electronics Commits To Carbon Neutrality By 2030

Here is the schedule when the above-mentioned devices will get the Android 10 update.

February 2020

LG V50 ThinQ

Q2 2020

LG G8X

Q3 2020

LG G7

G8S

V40

Q4 2020

LG K50S

K40S

K50

Q60

Also Read: LG Registers to Get its own M-Series