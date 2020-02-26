LG has just added another handset in its ‘Q’ smartphones lineup. The company launched the LG Q51 with a 6.5-inch Full Vision display. The phone looks like a LG K50s but has relatively thick bezels. For the better performance, this new device is powered by an octa-core processor joined by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which is expandable via the microSD slot.

LG Q51 Launched with 6.5″ HD+ Display

The camera section of the phone is consist of a triple camera setup with a 13MP main shooter, 5MP ultrawide snapper and 2MP depth helper on the rear of the phone while a single front facing camera housed in a centrally located notch. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the placement of 13MP front shooter. The handset is also offering a fingerprint scanner and LED flash.

The LG Q51 will be available in two color options which are Frozen White and Moonlight Titanium. The power house of the phone is powered by 4,000 mAh battery.

The software of the phone is running Android 10 with LG’s UX 9 on top. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left-hand-side of the phone. There is also NFC, stereo speakers and 7.1 channel DTS X 3D stereo sound.

