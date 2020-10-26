LG Q52 With Quad Rear Camera Setup: Price & Specifications





South Korean company launched LG Q52 as the latest smartphone in the country. It follows LG Q51 and comes with a 48-megapixel main snapper quad rear camera setup. LG Q52 comes with 4 GB RAM and also has an internal storage space of 64 GB/128 GB. The specification of this device looks like it is a mid-range device. Users can also extend their storage with a microSD card. In the new smartphone, the company packed a battery of 4,000 mAh and installed a fingerprint scanner on the side of the smartphone.

LG Q52: Specifications & Features

LG Q52 operates with an Octa-Core processor and Helio P35 chipset on the Android 10.0 OS operating system. It is powered by an octa-core processor of 2.3GHz with RAM of 4 GB. Internal storage at 64 GB is mentioned. This mobile phone has a screen size of 6.6 inches and a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. 165 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm dimensions and 188 grams weight. Without fast charge support, the battery is packed at 4000 mAh.

Q52 has a photographic setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The new device has a 13megapixel selfie camera on the front. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type-C, and many more are included in the handset for connectivity options. The fingerprint reader is side-mounted to secure your data from loss. This handset Q52 by LG is IP68 dust/water resistant which can resist up to 1.5m in the water for 30 mins.

Price & Availability

LG Q52 has been released in South Korea but we have no official start date in Pakistan, it would be as K52 that starts from €245 (Rs. 46,999). Two-color choices – Silky White and Silky Red are available for the device. This device will go on sale on October 28.

