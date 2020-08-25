LG is officially joining the OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola in the low-cost segment of the 5G smartphone market. The latest phone is coming with a trendy hole-punch design, smoothly curved edges, and a grand total of four rear-facing cameras in tow. This newly unveiled device is known as LG Q92 5G.

LG Q92 5G: A Mid-Range 5G Smartphone

Well, it is not a truly premium-looking handset but its “military-grade” construction gives it a great look. It guaranteed to withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, vibration, and even the occasional drop on a hard surface. The phone will be entirely made of plastic.

The screen bezels are making the new phone overall wider and slightly shorter than the LG Velvet 5G. The Q92 phone will be coming with a smaller 6.67-inch display.

The camera section of the LG Q92 5G is consist of a 32MP selfie cam, which sounds better than the 16MP front-facing shooter on the Velvet. Moreover, the quad back camera is backed by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro snapper.

The latest phone is by the Snapdragon 765 processor as so many other affordable 5G smartphones available in the market. The powerhouse of LG Q92 features a respectable 4,000mAh battery. The internal storage of the phone is consists of 6 gigs of RAM.

