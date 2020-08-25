LG Q92 5G: A Mid-Range 5G Smartphone
LG is officially joining the OnePlus, Samsung, and Motorola in the low-cost segment of the 5G smartphone market. The latest phone is coming with a trendy hole-punch design, smoothly curved edges, and a grand total of four rear-facing cameras in tow. This newly unveiled device is known as LG Q92 5G.
LG Q92 5G: A Mid-Range 5G Smartphone
Well, it is not a truly premium-looking handset but its “military-grade” construction gives it a great look. It guaranteed to withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, vibration, and even the occasional drop on a hard surface. The phone will be entirely made of plastic.
The screen bezels are making the new phone overall wider and slightly shorter than the LG Velvet 5G. The Q92 phone will be coming with a smaller 6.67-inch display.
Recommended Reading: LG Q92 5G Lands with Snapdragon 765G