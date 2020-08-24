Here comes the most awaited LG’s phone, Q92 5G. Just like other brands, LG has also unveiled an affordable 5G phone for its customers. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, we will get more official information about the phone. LG Q92 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G paired with 6GB RAM. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

LG Q92 5G Lands with Snapdragon 765G and these Specs

First of all, the phone comes with a 6.67-inches display. The resolution comes in at FHD+ with a punch-hole cutout. It has a 32 MP selfie camera to take beautiful selfies.

See Also: LG K31 is Now Official with Entry-level Specs

Additionally, the phone comes with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G water/dust resistance. At the back, we see a quad-camera setup. The back camera setup includes a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultrawide module, a 5MP depth helper and 2MP macro cam.

The phone has a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Also, the phone boots LG’s UX 9 on top of Android 10.

As far as the pricing of the phone is concerned, it will costa round $420. Official sales will begin in South Korea on August 26. Unfortunately, there is no word on international availability for now.

Check Also: LG Velvet 5G Starts Rolling out Worldwide