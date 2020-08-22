This is not the first time we are getting the news about LG’s upcoming 5G phone, Q92. It will be the company’s first mid-range 5G phone. The phone has appeared on different certification sites and renders. Now, LG Q92 hands-on Images Surfaced Online. The bunch of hands-on live images showcasing the Ceramic White version. LG has carried the same design as of its successfully launched Velvet phone.

LG Q92 hands-on Images Surfaced Online

Not only the design, but the company also carries some common specs. LG Q92 will also be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset.

Additionally, the phone has a 6.7″ FHD+ touchscreen with a centred display hole-punch. Its dimensions are 166.5 x 77.3 x 8.5 mm, and it weighs 193g. It has four cameras at the back including a 48MP main, 8 MP ultrawide, 5 MP depth and 2 MP macro sensors. Moreover, it has a 32 MP selfie snapper to take beautiful selfies. It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

On the software side, we will see Android 10 out of the box. Also, it will be available in Mirror Red and Mirror Titan colours. Previously, the phone has also appeared on Geekbench listing, confirming some specs. The phone is expected to launch by the end of this month in Korea.

Check Also:LG Q92 Shines on Geekbench with Snapdragon 765G SoC

Interestingly, LG Q92 will be LG’s first 5G mid-range smartphone. There are also many other 5G smartphones in the market which are quite affordable. Let’s see what specs will bring the customers’ attention towards the phone. Till then, we will also get more information about the coming phone. As far as the pricing detail of the phone is concerned, it could cost around $400-$450.