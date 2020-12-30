When we talk about reliable LEDs, the first name that comes to our mind is LG. No doubt, the company has launched some great TVs and in no time have come in par with big giants like Samsung. Now LG is working on mini LED technology already launched by TCL. While Samsung is working on this technology to be brought in the market, LG has already adopted Mini LED technology for its high-end LCD 8K and 4K TVs that will be launched in the coming year.

LG QNED TV-The First to Feature Mini LED Technology

While telling about Mini LED, LG revealed that it is a big leap forwards in LCD TV picture quality. Right now we have the full array of local dimming LEDs which are the best quality available in the television industry. These LCDs serves as the backlight behind the screens and can be controlled in different segments. Each segment can be dimmed for dark scenes, so the overall contrast and users’ experience greatly improves.

Contrary, mini LED has a different strategy as it uses smaller LEDs having improved contrast. LG has named these LCD TVs as “QNED”. The Q refers to the quantum dot color, and N is for NanoCell technology.

While telling about upcoming QNED technology, LG revealed:

“QNED technology comprises up to almost 30,000 tiny LEDs that produce incredible peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 when paired with up to 2,500 dimming zones and advanced local dimming zones. The end result is better contrast, more dynamic HDR, and improved color accuracy over the company’s prior LCD sets.”

There are not many QNED TV’s available in the market; however, this technology can be compared to the TCL’s 8 series which has 25,000 LEDs in 1,000 segments. So this technology launched under the big name of LG will definitely be a big hit. Let’s see whether LG will be able to win hearts or not.

