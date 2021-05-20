LG confirmed its exit from the smartphone market a few weeks back. No doubt, the company tried its level best to flourish in smartphone businesses, but some big fish in the pool like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei were more powerful. The company announced its discontinuation from the smartphone industry, it eases people’s pain by revealing that it will be rolling out three Android updates for the existing models that are sold out. While the news was not conceived well by people, many were anxiously waiting for LG’s rollable phone as the company was there the first one to introduce the concept video of such devices. A year back, the company had even revealed the name of the rollable device to be ” Rainbow”, so our expectations were high. Now we have come to know that LG Rollable Phone Rainbow will be Sold to employees as LG Quits Smartphone Industry.

Employees would be the lucky ones to get LG Rollable Phone Rainbow for Less Price

At the most conventional tech event, CES, LG gave us the very first glimpses of its device.

The LG Rollable has been shown off for the very first time! 🔥https://t.co/9efT3nK49Bpic.twitter.com/BzlyOFQAHq — PhoneArena (@PhoneArena) January 11, 2021

The video showed an amazing device whose screen was getting taller and turning narrower as it stretched out. This device was later codenamed Rainbow While the device is unreleased for customers, we have come to know that the company will make this device available for its employees.

So the lucky employees would be able to enjoy a 6.8-inch OLED panel with a 1080+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

LG Rainbow (LG Velvet 2 Pro) SD888

6.8″ FHD+ OLED 120Hz

8/128

4500mAh Limited 3000 unit sales delayed due to high popularity and discussing extending warranty from 6 months to 24 months

Only LG Electronics Korea employees can buy max 2 units per person

Resale prohibited $176 pic.twitter.com/478IMUbgj7 — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) May 17, 2021

The device will be powered by Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8GB of memory, 128GB of storage, and a 4500mAh battery. LG will be selling 3,000 units to its Korean employees who will be allowed to buy only two units for $176 each. One more interesting thing about it is that the company has made reselling of this device prohibited. There are three color options available: Black, Beige, and Bimetallic Bronze.

LG rollable device will have a warranty ranging from 6 months to 24 months. While the company has not given any idea of the software updates, however, it seems that it will not offer any software update for the device as the name of this device was not mentioned in the list of devices that are eligible for the next three software updates promised by the company.

