



Finally, LG has announced that its world-first rollable TV is available for sale. Almost seven consumer electronics store throughout South Korea are selling the 65-inch LG Signature OLED R and will cost 100 million won, or more than $87,000.

When the TV is turned off, the 65-inch OLED screen will be hidden away in an aluminium base and When the TV is turned off it will roll up for viewing. The screen can also be rolled out partially to be used as a dashboard. LG OLED TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology.

LG Rollable TV Goes Official Globally



Over 100 million self-lit sub-pixels* come together to provide you with the next level of TV experience. You will definitely love the deepest blacks, richest colours, and most realistic picture quality.

“LG’s innovative design lets your TV appear when you need it, and disappear when you don’t. And the three different viewing choices let you maximize the stylish design as a part of your interior. Use Full View to enjoy movies, Line View for music, or Zero View to keep the TV nicely hidden.” according to LG.

The company says in a statement, “LG’s exquisite creation liberates users from the limitations of the wall, enabling owners to curate their living environment without having to permanently set aside space for a large, black screen that is only useful when turned on,”

Users can choose between four colours for the wool speaker cover, and the aluminium base can be personalized with an engraving.

Recommended Reading: LG will not Snapdragon 875 in its upcoming devices