LG Shows Off its Progress in 6G With Up to 1 TB Speed

The pursuit of cutting-edge communications with high-octane network speeds is a growing area of research. Major smartphone manufacturers’ R&D departments continue to feel like they’ve arrived in Eldorado. Huawei, LG, and a few other companies have shown snippets of what can be accomplished with 6G technology and the vast opportunities that await.

5G has barely made its way around the world, but that isn’t stopping tech behemoths from developing the next generation of telecommunications. Huawei and Oppo are already working on 6G, and LG is on its way to demonstrating how it works in practice. The demonstration was planned for the 2021 Korea Science and Technology Exhibition, which will be held from December 22 to 24. The tech behemoth demonstrated its advancements with a 6G wireless transmission and reception. LG unveiled a power amplifier for 6G for the first time in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Research Institute in Germany.

The company had already tested this 6G amplifier in Berlin in August. Using the 6G frequency band, the Korean brand was able to successfully transmit and receive wireless data over a 100-meter distance outdoors. LG intends to use this amplifier to provide adequate transmission frequency amplification for ultra-wideband wireless communication. This will enable the 6G terahertz frequency band, which will enable speeds of up to 1 terabit per second, a significant improvement over previous network generation. LG also took the stage to demonstrate its adaptive beamforming technology, which improves data quality.

In collaboration with Keysight Technologies, the company also demonstrated its adaptive beamforming technology for improved data quality.

However, commercial deployment is not expected to begin until 2029, according to LG. We have plenty of time until then for 5G to become commonplace.