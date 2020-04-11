LG has just launched a mid-range smartphone, the Style3. One of the prominent features of the phone is its SoC. It has come with the Snapdragon 845 SoC. Moreover, it will be released in June at a price of $350. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone.

LG Style3 in Now Official with Snapdragon 845 SoC

Style3 has come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. If you are not satisfied with the storage, you can expand it using microSD card up to 512GB. It has a 6.1” OLED display with high resolution. Moreover, it has come with the wide notch to house an 8MP selfie camera.

On the back, we will see a dual-camera setup. The dual camera on the back includes a 48MP main module and a 5MP depth sensor for portrait shots. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Furthermore, the phone has come with a 3,500mAh battery capacity. The company has unveiled the phone for Japan. Let’s see whether it will be available for the international market or not. So, stay tuned.

