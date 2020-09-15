LG teases its new ‘Twisting Wing’ Smartphone

LG smartphone officially unveiled its spinning/twisting Wing smartphone included a post-credit Marvel-esque scene: a preview of the next handset in the latest “Explorer Series” line, which seems to have an expandable, slide-out panel.

As described by LG’s Andrew Coughlin the Explorer Project is about taking risks and exploring new possibilities through realistic developments for users in mobile design and functionality. The LG Wing is a dual-screen smartphone with a main 6.8-inch display that swivels to expose a secondary 4-inch panel that can be either mounted below or sideways.

And just as the keynote of yesterday came to an end, LG brought up “one more thing” which gave us a preview of its next gadget for the Explorer Project-a slide-out show.

Sliding cell phones aren’t a novel invention, ZTE teasing a device earlier this year. But the business has yet to actually launch a product, and LG through beat it to the punch. Moreover, the concept of a sliding handset, with a rotating display rolling along the device’s side and back, makes a lot of sense for LG, particularly because the company was operating on a roll.

The teaser stops unexpectedly followed by a “hold your breath” mark and a warning that this system is part of the LG Explorer Project amid the explicit message that LG is operating on a roll-out tablet. There are no further specifics about the system in question but we will definitely learn about it as soon as possible.