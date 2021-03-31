LG to Discontinue Software Support for Existing Users After Waving Good Bye to Smartphone Market

Are you an owner of an LG smartphone? There is bad news for you. The company is about to confirm its exit from the smartphone market in April. Though LG tried its level best to make its name in the smartphone business, but in between big fish in the pond like Apple, Samsung, and Huawei, it couldn’t make its way as expected. We have come across a new leak that suggests that the company will announce the discontinuation of its smartphone services as soon as next week. Even more, worse is that the company will discontinue Software Support for Existing Users as well.

LG to Discontinue Software Support for Existing Phones After Waving Good-Bye to Smartphone Market

The company has been struggling very hard. By the end of 2020, it had to witness 23 quarters bearing loss only. Previously the company was negotiating with potential buyers but it also failed. In January, LG admitted that it was looking into withdrawal or downsizing of its mobile unit. According to certain leaks circulating on social media, the company will be issuing a formal statement on Monday, announcing the end of its smartphone business. The rest of the employees will be transferred to a home appliance factory in Changwon, South Korea.

LG Update: Remaining employees in the LG MC division will be assigned to the Changwon home appliance factory next week

This is the procedure of dismantling the entire 4,000 employees of the LG phone division.

Rollable was an unfinished model used to increase the … (1/3) https://t.co/xoQdt7iFL5 — Tron (@FrontTron) March 29, 2021

Sadly, the company was the first one to announce the rollable phones and all the other tech giants caught its idea. Since its production was halted due to the same year, LG couldn’t launch it and Samsung and Huawei have taken the lead.

The more disappointing news is that LG users will also stop receiving software updates. Though the company has remained slowest when it comes to releasing updates for users, for now LG users should not be expecting any more updates from the company.

