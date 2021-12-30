LG to Launch the Next-Gen OLED EX TVs with Cutting Edge Technology

In 2021, the South Korean conglomerate LG announced to leave the smartphone business. As of now, the company is focusing on other electronic products, particularly LED TVs. Keeping that in mind, the company is set to launch its next-generation display, the OLED EX at CES 2022. Right now, we just know the basics of this new display technology, so we will have to wait for the event to know more details. Furthermore, these new OLED EX panels will be used in the majority of LG’s 2022 TVs.

What is an OLED EX?

As we all know, OLED stands for Organic Light Emitting Diode while the “EX” denotes “experience” and “evolution.” The new display technology will be much more improved in many aspects than its predecessors. Deuterium, which is one of the isotopes of hydrogen is the main cause of advancement in the upcoming display technology. Also, the new technology is going to render 30% more brightness along with slimmer bezels than ever before. This use of deuterium leads to higher efficiency as compared to ordinary hydrogen.

The VP of the business unit at LG, Dr. Oh Chang-ho said,

Despite the global TV market experiencing a 12 percent decline this year, we still observed a 70 percent growth in OLED sales. With our new OLED EX technology, we aim to provide even more innovative high-end customer experiences through the evolution of our OLED technology, algorithms and designs.

A new Personalized Algorithm:

Another advancement that OLED EX panels will bring is a new “personalized algorithm” designed by LG. Astonishingly, the new algorithm can predict the power consumption of individual pixels to enhance the overall power efficiency of the OLED panel.

