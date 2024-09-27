LG Unveils Ultra-Low Latency Bluetooth Controller

LG, Razer, and MediaTek have joined forces to develop a groundbreaking Bluetooth gaming controller that promises to revolutionize the cloud gaming experience. The new controller utilizes Ultra-Low Latency (ULL) Bluetooth technology, designed to eliminate input lag and deliver a performance comparable to wired controllers.

Addressing Input Lag Challenges

Input lag, the delay between a player’s action and its appearance on the screen, has long been a concern for gamers. While wired controllers typically offer lower input latency, wireless controllers have often struggled to achieve the same level of responsiveness. The new ULL Bluetooth controller aims to bridge this gap by significantly reducing input lag.

Demonstrating Superior Performance

At LG’s webOS Summit, the BT ULL-enabled controller was showcased alongside a standard controller. The demonstration highlighted the superior responsiveness, reduced input lag, and control precision offered by the new technology across various game genres, including FPS, fighting, and racing titles.

A Game-Changing Innovation

The Razer-developed ULL Bluetooth gaming controller is said to have achieved a remarkable 1ms input lag, which could potentially transform the way gamers experience cloud-based games. This breakthrough could make wireless controllers a viable option for even the most competitive gamers who demand the highest levels of responsiveness.

Expanding ULL Support

LG is also working to expand the adoption of ULL technology beyond its own gaming controllers. The company plans to introduce certification for third-party controllers that support ULL, ensuring seamless compatibility with LG webOS smart TVs. Razer is the first company to qualify for this certification.

A Promising Future for Cloud Gaming

The development of the ULL Bluetooth gaming controller marks a significant step forward in the evolution of cloud gaming. By addressing the long-standing issue of input lag, this technology has the potential to make wireless controllers a more attractive option for gamers and drive the growth of cloud-based gaming services.