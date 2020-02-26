After the cancellation of MWC, many smartphone companies are launching their flagship devices. LG has also launched a V-series phone – the V60 ThinQ 5G. The smartphone has come with improved specs as compared to its predecessors. Let’s have a look at the specs of the newly launched phone.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G is Now Live with Snapdragon 865

The phone has come with the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset alongside Qualcomm’s X55 modem. V60 ThinQ has a large 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a tall 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a waterdrop notch to house a 10MP selfie camera. Moreover, the phone has an in-display fingerprint reader.

The phone has a 1/1.7″ 64MP main shooter with OIS and 13 MP ultrawide snapper. Additionally, the phone is capable of 8K video recording. The phone has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which you can expand using a microSD card. Also, it runs Android 10 with LG UX 9.0 on top.

V60 ThinQ 5G has a powerful 5,000 mAh battery supports Quick Charge 4+. The phone will be available in blue and white colours and is coming later this spring.

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any pricing detail yet. But we will update you when we will get more information regarding it.