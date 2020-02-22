We already know that LG is working on V60 ThinQ to launch soon. The phone has appeared on leaked images earlier this month revealing some key specifications. However now, the phone has appeared in an official-looking render giving us an opportunity to get to know more about the specs of LG V60 ThinQ. Let’s have a look at them first.

LG V60 ThinQ Specs Reveals Through a Press Render

The render reveals that the upcoming V60 ThinQ will feature a waterdrop notch display to house a single selfie camera. Seems like a bit disappointing as everyone was expecting dual selfie camera. Anyhow, the upcoming V60 ThinQ has slim bezels and the earpiece seems wider as compared to its predecessor’s. Maybe we get dual speakers, but not sure yet.

Moreover, V60 ThinQ has a gold-coloured frame. The volume buttons and dedicated Google Assistant button housed on the left side.

The lock screen of the phone has the date of February 24. It was the launch date of the phone before the cancellation of MWC. Anyways, we will get this phone in the coming month. However, LG has not revealed any official release date of the phone yet.

