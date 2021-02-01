Back in May 2020, LG launched the Velvet smartphone. The device is now getting the Android 11 stable update. Initially, the devices in Korea are getting the update but after that, the other regions will also receive the update soon for LG Velvet 5G.

The size of the update is 2.3GB and is rolling out with the firmware version V20c. LG Velvet Android 11 update also comes with the LG UX 10 user interface and January 2021 security patch. Earlier this month, it has also been reported that LG has rolled out the beta testing program for LG Velvet in South Korea.

LG Velvet 5G Starts Receiving Android 11

The Android 11 is the latest stable version and launched by company initially in the summer of 2020 on Google Pixel smartphones and after that it made its way to other flagships including, Samsung, OnePlus, and more.

Most features of Android 11 looks similar to Android 10 but still you will find over a dozen new features that is making this new version of the operating system the best than others.

Android 11 brings three new notification categories: Conversations, Alerting, and Silent. It also introduced an exciting feature known as Chat bubbles. Android 11 screen recorder is allowing users to record their phone’s screen which is not a new feature at all but the exciting one.

Some other best features of Android 11 are Media controls, Smart device controls, One-time permissions and auto-reset, Dark theme scheduling, App-pinning to the share sheet, Wireless Android Auto, and Privacy for Enterprise users.

Other than that, users will get more power with Android 11 related to updates over to the Google Play Store. That is allowing Google to bypass carriers and OEMs entirely and push out updates publicly everywhere.

