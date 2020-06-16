LG has unveiled the Velvet 5G on May 7 and now the phone is rolling out worldwide. Starting from Europe, it will be available in Germany, Spain, Hungary, Poland and Italy. The phone is already available on the official online store and will be available at the price tag of €650 in Europe. On pre-order, users will get the goodies worth €400.

LG Velvet 5G Starts Rolling out Worldwide

LG has brought pre-order goodies if you order before the end of the month. People will get the LG Dual Screen accessory, LG Tone Free TWS earbuds and a protective cover for the phone. LG values this package at a total of €400 which is more than the half price of the phone.

LG has also announced that it will bring the phone in other countries as well. The phone will launch in North and South Ameria, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. However, there is no exact date for the availability of the phone. For countries where 5G connectivity is not yet available, the company will bring the 4G version. So we may expect the drop in price.

The 5G version of the phone will be available in Aurora Green, Aurora Gray, Illusion Sunset and Aurora White. Moreover, the 4G version will be available New Black and Aurora Silver colours.

The phone has a 6.8-inch FHD+ touchscreen. The dimensions of the phone are 167.2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm. There is a triple camera setup at the back. The phone has a 48 MP main camera along with 8MP ultrawide and 5MP depth sensor. At the front, you will also see a 16 MP selfie snapper inside the U-shaped notch.

Moreover, the phone has come with 6/8 GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, the phone powers a 4,300 mAh battery. The Velvet 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. It runs Android 10 out of the box.