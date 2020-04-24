Get ready to experience a new LG Velvet, a new flagship phone, that will be revealed in full on May 7th. A teaser video clip posted by the company to its Korean YouTube channel evoking raindrops and a catwalk which refers to the phone’s unusual camera layout.

LG Velvet to Arrive on May 7

LG has already made two announcements for its new mid-ranger named as Velvet and shared its specs via PR on different platforms, but still, there are no specific details about the hardware specs. However, the company now confirmed that the final announcement is coming on May 7 by posting a video on YouTube. In a video, we can see a dedicated to the design-oriented smartphone with three cameras on the back.

The four colourful dots in the video refer to the main rear shooter, two auxiliary snappers, and the LED flash. The colours also give the indication towards the four colour variants LG Velvet will arrive in – White, Black, Red, Green. The phone will be powered by the chipset of Snapdragon 765G with the 5G enabled.

It is to be expected that initially, the phone will hit one of the markets with the highest 5G penetration – South Korea. The online launch event will be on the morning of May 7th at 10 AM KST (if it’s a global launch, then that would be 9 PM ET on May 6th).

Recommended Reading: LG Folder 2 Flip Phone Unveiled-Check out its Specs Here