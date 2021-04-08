LG will Roll out three Android OS Updates for Flagship Smartphones

Last week LG announced that it is going to shut down its smartphone business. While most of the LG users were sad and thinking to shift to other devices, the company has given us new news. LG has confirmed that now it’s premium smartphones that are launched after 2019 will be getting Android OS updates. The company further specified that its G and V series devices and the new Velvet series and Wing will be getting new Android updates.

It means the users owning the latest LG G8 series, LG V50, LG V40, LG Velvet series, and LG wings will be the lucky ones to get new Android updates. up to Android 13. The mid-range devices including LG Stylo 6 and some other K series phones from 2020 will receive two OS updates so these users can expect updates up to Android 12.

While its a very small gesture to show that a company always tries to facilitate users even if it is going to end. This small gratitude of LG will be quite a relief for users who cannot afford to buy a new phone. Furthermore, no doubt, we will miss LG smartphones and expect it to start a new journey with new ideas in the years to come.

Right now the company has not given any tentative date for rolling out the update so we will be notifying our readers regarding it in the coming days. However, if you are planning to buy new phones we have the list of 11 Best Smartphones under Rs. 30,000 in Pakistan.

