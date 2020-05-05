The apparently unending confusion related to the specifications of HDMI 2.1 connections has hit again. And this time the root of the confusion is the one brand that had earlier revealed itself above the whole HDMI 2.1 mess. They are no other than LG Electronics.

According to a report of forbes, none of LG’s 2020 4K TVs, OLED or LCD, will offer ‘full bandwidth’ HDMI ports able of handling HDMI 2.1’s maximum 48Gbps data rate.

The 48Gbps rate is needed to manage uncompressed 12-bit 4K at 120Hz with RGB 4:4:4 chroma sampling. LG has told that, however, the HDMIs on its flagship 2019 TVs were indeed full 48Gbps models, all four HDMIs on the WX, GX and CX OLED TVs will rather handle 10-bit (rather than 12-bit) 4K at 120Hz with RGB 4:4:4 chroma sampling. This indicates a likely 40Gbps data rate.

LG’s 2020 4K LCD and OLED TVs Can’t Support Full HDMI 2.1

It’s pretty much the fact that the HDMI situation with LG’s 2020 4K TVs is a rather big turn around from the it’s 2019 position, where it was very expressive about its desire to lessen the confusion and worry associated with purchasing a new TV by simply proposing full HDMI 2.1 support when most of its competitors did not. So what changes the minds?

An official statement from LG stated that “While LG covered most of the HDMI 2.1 related specs in its 2019 TVs, including full bandwidth support in all of the HDMI ports for its 4K and 8K TVs, the market situation evolution indicated that real content that requires 48Gbps is not available in the market”.

Furthermore, on the basis of the market situation, the company decided to re-allocate the hardware resources of 2020 chipsets optimizing for AI functions which include CPU&GPU and carrying full bandwidth in only two ports of 2020 8K TV series. The remaining ports of 8K TVs and all HDMI 2.1 ports of 4K TVs hold lower bandwidth than 48 Gbps but carry up to 4K 120P 4:4:4/RGB 10bit.