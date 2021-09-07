There are two main problems with many foldable phones today. Firstly, constant bending creates a noticeable line or you can call it a crease. secondly, the plastic top layer of the screen is often softer than traditional smartphone displays made out of glass. Now, LG Chem has announced the solution to both these issues. LG’s Latest Foldable Display Tech Promises to Reduce Screen Creasing.

The company has just revealed ‘Real Folding Window’ technology. It takes the form of a specially developed coating atop thin polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic film. LG Chem adds that the material is thinner than existing tempered glass but has the same hardness while being as flexible as plastic.

“Unlike existing polyimide films and tempered glass-type materials, the cover window that applied LG Chem’s new coating technologies will maximize flexibility, while also providing optimized solutions for foldable phones such as making improvements to chronic issues like fold impressions on the connecting part of the screen (sic),”

A company spokesperson said.

LG Chem says durability is “maintained completely” after the Real Folding Window is folded 200,000 times. The company adds that the tech can be used for both in-folding and out-folding displays. The solution also delivers major improvements to “fold lines” seen on folding areas of the screen (i.e. it reduces creases).

The company also says it’s working to offer a special coating without the use of plastic film. This presumably opens the door to manufacturers who simply want to beef up their already completed foldable phone designs, akin to adding Gorilla Glass.

Unfortunately, we have to wait a lot to get this technology on the market. LG said that till 2022, it’ll only gain mass-production capabilities. Also, the “full-scale” sales will kick off from 2023. The firm says it’s also looking at expanding beyond phones and applying the tech to laptops and tablets. LG also revealed that it has already started getting proposals from multiple clients about joint projects.

Source: AndroidAuthority