LG’s Revolutionary Stretchable Display Outshines Huawei’s Tri-Fold Innovation

Following the launch of Huawei’s revolutionary Tri Fold phone, LG has taken one step further with the introduction of a revolutionary stretchable display. The display can be expanded up to 50 percent without compromising the display quality. The prototype of the display has been developed and has been designed to stretch, fold, and twist freely. These properties allow it to adapt effortlessly to different shapes and surfaces, a major leap forward from traditional foldable screens.

Unlike the conventional foldable screens, LG’s stretchable display utilizes a micro-LED light source with each LED measuring only 40 micrometers. This setup increases durability, enabling the display to endure more than 10,000 stretches without compromising quality. Moreover, the prototype measures 12 inches and can stretch to 18 inches. It boasts a sharp 100 ppi (pixel per inch) resolution in true RGB, making it comparable in clarity to traditional displays.

Although LG previously showcased stretchable displays, this new model is reportedly 20-50 percent more flexible than its predecessor. The technology offers exciting applications beyond smartphones, with LG suggesting use cases in fashion, wearables, and automotive industries. In a demonstration video, the display was shown adapting to a 3D automotive interface, transforming its shape in response to user interaction.

While LG has not announced a launch date, this innovation hints at a future where screens could adapt seamlessly to surfaces of any shape. For now, it can be regarded as an impressive prototype, however, it’s real test will happen when it is used in a real-world scenario.

Also read:

Meet HUAWEI Mate XT: World’s First Dual-Folding Triple-Screen Foldable Phone