When you visit a market for buying any television, there is an option of a flat-screen TV and a curved one. But why not one that can do both? Well, LG is going to launch such a masterpiece which will have dual functionality. As we all know, both types of televisions have their own perks. The curved TV is preferred by the gamers while the flattened one is favoured by those who love to watch TV content like movies, serials etc. Basically, LG is going to release an OLED TV which will have the capacity to be manually curved and flattened.

LG’s Upcoming OLED TV: Bent or Flattened?

In a teaser video, LG unveiled its latest television prototype featuring a 48-inch flexible OLED that can be curved for gaming while flattened for watching TV. However, this is not the first time the company is unveiling something like this. In CES’20, the company revealed a 65-inches 4K TV that can change from a flat panel into a curved display with the press of a button.

The new 48-inch model will be unveiled at the upcoming CES’21. As per the company’s data, the new TV will arrive with LG Display’s Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) technology that echoes the screen to create audio. According to LG, the upcoming OLED TV can render you an immersive gaming experience and eliminating the need to buy a new flat TV for watching content.

Specifications:

The upcoming OLED TV will be able to bend with a radius of up to 1,000mm. It will come with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a variable refresh rate range that goes from 40Hz to 120Hz and a response time of an astonishing 0.1 milliseconds.

Check out? LG plans to display transparent OLEDs in restaurants soon